Amazon’s Echo Connect can turn Alexa into a phone for just $18 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering its Echo Connect for $17.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $35 going rate, is just $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked, and is the best available. Echo Connect allows you to take phone calls on your Alexa-enabled devices, helping you to get rid of your normal landline. Keeping a phone on the wall is so 1990, and the Echo Connect is one of the best 21st century solutions to get rid of it. Plus, we have a handy guide that walks you through step-by-step on how to use it. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, pick up this Made for Amazon Outlet Shelf for $15 Prime shipped. It’ll leave an extra $2 in your pocket compared to the MSRP of the Echo Connect. Plus, the design helps you to get your new device up and off the counter. Best of all, it can be used with multiple devices. So, if you ever drop your landline entirely, this shelf will work wonderfully with an Echo Dot, Google WiFi, or other smart device.

Echo Connect features:

Connect your home phone to your compatible Alexa-enabled device to call any phone number, using just your voice.

Echo Connect uses your existing home phone service (analog landline or VoIP) to make and receive calls (carrier charges may apply). You can control if Alexa dials a ‘1’ for local calls or not.

Plug Echo Connect into your home phone jack, complete setup with the Alexa App or on alexa.amazon.com, and you’re ready to make and receive calls.

Sync all your contacts from a smartphone or tablet. Don’t have an existing address book or mobile device? Use alexa.amazon.com to quickly add the contacts you need from any internet-connected PC or Mac.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!