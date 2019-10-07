Amazon is currently offering its new Echo Dot with Clock for $49.99 shipped as a pre-order. Usually you’d pay $60, with today’s price cut marking the first discount we’ve seen on Amazon’s latest smart speaker. Featuring a similar design to Amazon’s existing Echo Dot, this new model packs an LED matrix display. This addition will allow the speaker to act as a clock, as well as showing outdoor temperature and timers. It’ll be shipping come October 16th. So far the Echo Dot with Clock has garnered #1 new release status, and you’ll find that Amazon’s third generation Alexa speaker carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage and head below for more.

Also getting its first price cut at Amazon today, we’re seeing the Echo Dot Kids Edition bundled with the new Echo Glow Lamp for $79.98 shipped as a pre-order. Usually selling for $100, this saves you 20% and is a new low. Amazon’s new smart lamp pairs with the Alexa ecosystem to offer visual reminders for helping your little one stick to morning or bedtime routines, and more. Shipping is slated for November 20th. Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 245 customers.

Don’t forget that you can save on a variety of other Alexa-enabled devices right now as well. Amazon has marked its Echo Show 5 down to $65, plus more from $20. Or if you’re more into the Assistant smart home ecosystem, we’re seeing Google Home Mini discounted to $24.50.

Echo Dot with Clock features:

Now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Perfect for your nightstand. Ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.

