- Oct. 7th 2019 1:15 pm ET

Amazon offers the ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $374.98 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at B&H and Crutchfield for the same price. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and is the second best price we’ve seen across 2019. These speakers were designed by the famed Andrew Jones and feature a three-way design comprised of a 5.25-inch aluminum cone woofer, four-inch midrange and one-inch soft dome tweeter. ELAC’s high-end UB5 are great for giving your desk setup some professional-grade sound without breaking the bank. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 175 customers. Head below additional ELAC bookshelf speaker deals with prices starting at $190.

As far as other notable deals, we’re seeing a pair of the ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $189.98 shipped at Amazon. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 24% and is $10 below our previous mention. These speakers tout a two-way design and the Andrew Jones-backed sound profile as you’ll find with the lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re after Dolby Atmos audio for your setup, a pair of ELAC’s Debut 2.0 A4.2 Modules will set you back $189.98 shipped at Amazon. Down from $250, today’s price cut is a new Amazon low. Armed with woven aramid-fiber woofers, these Dolby Atmos speakers are perfect for expanding your home theater kit. Rated 4.8/5 stars

Lastly, grab some speaker wire with your savings to complete your new audio setup. Looking for more professional-grade gear to expand your kit? Check out our round up of best Podcast gear including USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more.

ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 3-way design with a 1″ soft dome tweeter concentrically mounted to a 4″ aluminum cone midrange driver, and a 5.25″ aluminum cone woofer. The speakers accept 40 to 140W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 25 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

