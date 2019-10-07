Logitech’s G513 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Keyboard drops to $123 (Reg. $150)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G513 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $122.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, like you’ll find right now at Best Buy, that’s good for a $27 discount and comes within $3 of the Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s keyboard features the brand’s GX Blue Clicky linear mechanical switches, which offer “tactile feedback you can feel and hear with every key press.” There’s also RGB lighting, which is incorporated into an aircraft-grade brushed aluminum alloy top case. Another notable inclusion is a USB passthrough port to help cut back desktop clutter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For those that can live without RGB lighting, consider saving a bit more with Logitech’s G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $73. This option also lacks some of the more premium inclusions of the lead deal, like a memory foam palm rest. But for gamers on a tighter budget, it still provides a similar experience thanks to Cherry MX Red switches and red LED backlighting.

Logitech G513 LIGHTSYNC RGB Keyboard features:

Get in the game and keep up with all the action on this Logitech gaming keyboard. The slim design fits easily with gaming setups, while LED backlit RGB mechanical keys are programmable to meet specific gaming styles. Multi-key rollover turns every shot or battle maneuver into a single motion. The cylindrical key shape of this Logitech gaming keyboard provides an easy touch and effortless interaction.

