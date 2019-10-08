Apple launches rare Disney movie sale from $10, more deals starting at $1

- Oct. 8th 2019 9:12 am ET

Apple has a fresh batch of movies on sale this week, headlined by Disney titles from $10 with a number of new all-time low prices. There’s also the usual selection of $5 films and the latest $1 HD rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Rare discounts on Disney films

Discounts on Disney films come around periodically from Apple, but the best you can usually do is $5 off. Today we’re seeing deals from $10, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. You’d typically pay $20 across the board. Each title will, of course, become a permanent part of your library after purchase. A few of our top picks include:

  • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: $10
  • Aladdin (2019): $15
  • Hocus Pocus: $10
  • Mary Poppins Returns: $15
  • Christopher Robin: $15
  • Cinderella: $15
  • The Lion King: $15
  • Lady and the Tramp: $15
  • …and many more!

Other notable deals from $5

This week’s $1 HD rental is High Life starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoce, and André Benjamin. So far it has collected an 83% positive Rotten Tomatoes score.

