Belkin’s Ethernet + Power Adapter for iPad gets nearly 30% discount to new low

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector for $70.99 shipped. Find it at Walmart as well. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer is not only the first notable price drop we’ve seen, but also a new all-time low. Belkin’s MFi adapter allows you to supply a Lightning device with Ethernet connectivity. While there’s a built-in Lightning port for powering a connected device, Power over Ethernet support offers an alternative route. Perfect for pairing with an iPad while using as a POS system, for accessing the web in areas with congested or nonexistent Wi-Fi, or repurposing an old device as an in-wall smart display. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those with an iPad Pro can alternatively take advantage of something like Anker’s USB-C Hub with power passthrough at under $40. You’ll pocket an extra $28 compared to the lead deal, while getting similar functionality and even more ports. One trade-off to be aware of is the lack of PoE support. Or for an even more adorable option, Anker’s USB-C to Ethernet Adapter will only set you back $23.

Belkin Lightning Ethernet + Power Adapter features:

This Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector is the perfect solution when Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent, overextended, or non-existent. With Ethernet and Lightning ports, you can connect to a secure network while continuing to charge your device. Power over Ethernet (PoE) compatibility provides another convenient way to connect and charge simultaneously with a single cable. Combining Ethernet and reliable power makes this adapter perfect for businesses using cloud-based POS systems.

