Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini can drive two 4K displays at $128 (Reg. $160)

- Oct. 8th 2019 4:50 pm ET

Amazon offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini for $127.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. Having originally retailed for $200, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $165. Today’s offer saves you 23%, comes within $13 of the Amazon low and is a match of the third-best offer we’ve seen. Centered around a bus-powered design, this Thunderbolt 3 dock sports dual 4K-compatible HDMI outputs as well as USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This makes it an ideal solution for more minimalist setups, or those looking to add some I/O versatility into their travel kit. Note: Shipping is delayed a few days at Amazon, though you can still lock-in the discounted price now. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those who may not need to drive two displays at once can save even more when opting for Anker’s 7-in-1 PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub. At $39 when you clip the on-page coupon, this more budget-friendly option will give either your Mac or PC a much-needed I/O expansion.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini features:

Organize needed peripherals with this Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI. The two HDMI ports support 4K monitors, while the two USB ports let you link a mouse, keyboard and other devices. Connect to a router for high-speed Internet using the Ethernet port. This Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI works with Windows and Mac devices for increased compatibility, and the thin aluminum body is both durable and portable.

