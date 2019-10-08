Add Harman Kardon Soundsticks III to your desk for $118.50 (Reg. $170)

Trusted seller Wholesale Connection via Rakuten is offering the Harman Kardon Soundsticks III Speaker System for $118.46 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s over $50 off the going rate from Amazon direct and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Not many computer speakers can be compared to the iconic look of these. Harman Kardon touts ‘outstanding bass performance’ thanks to the inclusion of an individual subwoofer. With its own independent volume control, the subwoofer allows you to find the ideal sound level for your space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the look of HK’s Soundsticks isn’t grabbing you, consider Logitech’s Z207 Speakers at $35. They feature an almost-entirely black design that is sure to look great in many setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars by more than 185 Amazon shoppers.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III features:

Compatible with all devices with a stereo minijack output

Outstanding bass performance

Touch volume and mute controls.Satellite Height (inches) 10. Satellite Height 10 inches

Subwoofer volume control and Angle-adjustable satellites

Amplifier output power 10W RMS per channel

