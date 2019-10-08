Amazon is currently offering the Pioneer AVIC-W6500NEX 6.2-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $551.86 shipped. Normally selling for $800, like you’ll find at Crutchfield and direct from Pioneer, that’s good for a 31% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen so far. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Pioneer’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. On top of that, a 6.2-inch display offers plenty of room for keeping an eye on when to take the next exit, displaying your driving playlist, and more. Note: shipping is delayed 3 to 5 days. Having just recently been released, reviews are still light here. Regardless, other Pioneer CarPlay receivers are highly-rated.

Want to get in the CarPlay game for less than the deal on Pioneer’s wireless receiver? Consider picking up the brand’s wired 6.2-inch receiver for $267 at Amazon. Here you’ll ditch the wireless functionality of the featured option, but will be able to enjoy the perks of Apple’s in-car experience for notably less cash.

Of if you’re looking for a perfect way to leverage some of the savings from today’s lead deal, consider iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. It’ll keep your iPhone in view for taking advantage of iOS 13’s new CarPlay functionality. I’ve been using this one for over a year now and have been thrilled with the quality.

Pioneer 6.2-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

The AVIC-W6500NEX supports a cable free connection between your smartphone and the receiver using Wi-Fi® wireless connectivity. Compatibility with Apple CarPlay supports connecting to an iPhone® device using either a wireless connection or a wired USB connection. Apple CarPlay gives iPhone users an incredibly intuitive way to make calls, use Maps, listen to music, and verbally send and listen to messages with just a word or a touch. Apple CarPlay requires iPhone 5 or newer with the latest version of iOS.

