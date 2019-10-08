Timberland boots for fall and more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Event

For three days only, Hautelook’s Timberland Event offers up to 60% off select styles for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your fall shoes with the men’s Franklin Park Brogue Chukka Boots that are on sale for $80. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $160. This style is a classic and timeless option that you can wear for years to come. It features a rigid outsole to promote traction and a cushioned insole for added comfort. It also has a polished leather exterior that will be seamless to dress up or down depending on the event. Find even more deals below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

