Cuisinart’s toaster is also an air fryer + convection oven: $137 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Air Fryer (TOA-60) for $136.99 shipped. Also at Wayfair. This is down from its $200 going rate and is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time, beat only by a drop to $130 at Amazon during Black Friday 2017 sales. Offering the ability to toast, bake, convection cook, or even air fry, this countertop oven is an essential part of any smaller kitchen. With 1800W of power and a 0.6-cubic foot cooking area, you’ll be able to whip up meals for the whole family in no-time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the 7-in-1 functionality to save some serious cash. The Black and Decker 4-Slice Toaster Oven is just $36 shipped on Amazon. That nets you over $100 in savings, giving you plenty of leftover cash to make a fantastic dinner at home.

Cuisinart Convection Toaster/Air Fryer features:

1800-Watts with 7 functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, Warm, toast

0. 6 cubic foot non-stick interior with oven light. Dimensions (L x W x H): 15. 50 x 16. 00 x 14. 00 inches

Capacity: toast 6 slices of bread, air fry 3lbs of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4 pound chicken

Adjustable thermostat with 60-minute timer/auto shutoff, toast shade selector-timer

Includes: oven rack, baking pan, air fryer rack/basket. Mc cubic feet: 3. 390

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!