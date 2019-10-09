If you’ve not heard of Disney+ yet, well, it’s the company’s in-house streaming service that will have all of their content under one roof. Normally $7 a month or $70 per year, customers who use the code PARKSPASS3YEARS at checkout can score a 3-year Disney+ membership on sale for $169.99. This saves you as much as $80 if you chose to pay monthly or $40 over the normal yearly rate. Disney+ will house every Marvel TV show and movie, the entire Disney motion-picture library, Pixar films, everything Star Wars, 30 seasons of The Simpsons, and even have several exclusives from each brand will be launched on the digital streaming platform. Your membership will score you 4K content with up to four individual streams at a time, which is far more than you would get with something like Netflix. Want to learn more about this Disney+ sale? Check out our announcement coverage and head below for more details.

Now, if you don’t have a smart TV, you’ll need a streaming media player to watch Disney+. The Disney+ website is quiet on specific devices that will be supported, stating “Disney+ will be accessible on a wide variety of devices, including PC, mobile phones and tablets, and a wide range of connected TV devices.” However, we do know that the Apple TV 4K and Roku will specifically be supported, along with Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One. So, if you’ve yet to get into the streaming media player game, those will be your best bet for Disney+ until more is known after launch.

Sign up now to save $40 when you purchase a 3-year subscription for $169.99 plus tax where applicable (regular price of $209.97). After three years, your subscription will automatically renew on an annual basis at the annual price (currently $69.99) unless you cancel. No further discounts may be applied. This purchase does not include Hulu or ESPN+. A bundle will be available on Nov. 12, 2019 for $12.99/month.

