LG G8 ThinQ offers 128GB of storage for $500 (Reg. $800)

Amazon offers the LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in Platinum for $499.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $800 or more at various other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and just the second time we’ve seen it below $500. The LG G8 ThinQ is packed with notable specs, including a dual 16 and 12MP camera system with up to 8x zoom. The 6.1-inch QHD+ display is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB worth of internal storage. Ships with the latest Pie Android OS along with everything needed to get started with your new smartphone. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable Android device may want to consider the Google Pixel 3a. This #1 best-seller at Amazon is currently down to $349, which is one of its best prices yet. You’ll pay 30% less than today’s lead deal and still be able to enjoy a feature-packed device. Check out our hands-on review for even more details.

LG G8 ThinQ features:

6.1″ QHD+ OLED FullVision display (3120 x 1440 ), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor (2.84+ GHz x 1 + 2.42+ GHz x 3 + 1.79+ GHz x 4)

16.0MP + 12.0MP dual rear-camera setup with OIS+ and Dual PDAF, 8.0MP front-facing camera with Story Shot & Makeup Pro

3,500 mAh non-removable battery with USB Type-C fast charging (wireless charging enabled, wireless charger sold separately)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!