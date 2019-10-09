NETGEAR’s 802.11ac wireless access point + router is over 50% off right now

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 802.11ac 1.2Gb/s Dual-Band Wireless Access Point/Router (WAC104) for $18.19 Prime shipped. This is over 50% off its regular $40 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re just looking for a great way to expand your current wireless network, an access point is a perfect tool for the job. Sporting 4 LAN Gigabit Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to hook up multiple wired devices to this access point. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
To just expand a wired network, TP-Link’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch is $16 Prime shipped. Sporting a low-profile design that’s ready to be hidden anywhere, this switch is a great way to add more wired devices to your network. I personally use it and the metal build is very sturdy.
NETGEAR 802.11ac Wireless Access Point features:
- Fast dual band 802.11ac WiFi at a combined aggregate speed of 1.2 Gbps (300Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 867Mbps at 5 GHz)
- Factory tuned external antennas provide superior signal and far reaching WiFi coverage
- Advanced Security & Flexible Wireless Configuration – access point, and WDS point-to-point / point-to-multipoint wireless bridge mode
- Works with all N150, N300, N600 and AC devices. IPV6 support for improved performance
- Easy to setup and configure with WiFi Protected System (WPS) button for easy one-touch client connectivity
- Four (4) built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports to connect to PC, laptops, and other wired devices
