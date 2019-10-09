NETGEAR’s 802.11ac wireless access point + router is over 50% off right now

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 802.11ac 1.2Gb/s Dual-Band Wireless Access Point/Router (WAC104) for $18.19 Prime shipped. This is over 50% off its regular $40 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re just looking for a great way to expand your current wireless network, an access point is a perfect tool for the job. Sporting 4 LAN Gigabit Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to hook up multiple wired devices to this access point. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

To just expand a wired network, TP-Link’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch is $16 Prime shipped. Sporting a low-profile design that’s ready to be hidden anywhere, this switch is a great way to add more wired devices to your network. I personally use it and the metal build is very sturdy.

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wireless Access Point features:

Fast dual band 802.11ac WiFi at a combined aggregate speed of 1.2 Gbps (300Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 867Mbps at 5 GHz)

Factory tuned external antennas provide superior signal and far reaching WiFi coverage

Advanced Security & Flexible Wireless Configuration – access point, and WDS point-to-point / point-to-multipoint wireless bridge mode

Works with all N150, N300, N600 and AC devices. IPV6 support for improved performance

Easy to setup and configure with WiFi Protected System (WPS) button for easy one-touch client connectivity

Four (4) built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports to connect to PC, laptops, and other wired devices

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!