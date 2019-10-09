Today we are getting some notable deals on Pad & Quill Watch bands, iPhone 11 cases, and iPad covers. The new P&Q iOS Sale is offering 15% off an extensive collection of the company’s gorgeous leather/wood accessories today, but we also have a promo code that will knock those prices down an additional 15%. Considering our last mention on Pad & Quill’s latest gear took up to 25% off, today’s deal is one of the most in-depth sales on the new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 gear we have tracked thus far. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill Watch Bands, iPhone 11 Cases & More:

Everything from Pad & Quill Apple Watch bands to iPhone cases and more are available for up to 30% off today. Just be sure to use code MR15 at checkout to receive the full discount.

One standout would be the Aria Luxury iPhone 11 Case, which is currently marked down to $67.96 from the regularly $80 price tag. Using the above code will drop your total down to $57.77 shipped. That’s a couple bucks under our previous mention and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Pad & Quill’s new flagship iPhone 11 case. Full-grain American leather, UV-resistant, nylon stitching, lay-flat leather card pockets, and compatibility with three wireless coil chargers are some of the most notable highlights here.

Pilot’s Watch Band:

In the Pad & Quill Watch bands department, the Pilot’s Band is marked down to $67.96 from the usual $80 listing. This one will also drop to $57.77 shipped using the above code, marking one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release. Once again, you’ll get a full-grain leather top but with a soft pigskin leather lining. This model also sports reinforced rivets, marine-grade stitching, and a 25-year warranty on the leather.

It’s not just Pad & Quill Watch bands and iPhone 11 cases in the sale today. You’ll also find a plethora of iPad gear as well as some gear organization products and more. Swing by our Smartphone Accessories Guide and this morning’s Anker Gold Box sale for additional offers.

Pad & Quill Pilot’s Watch Band:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

