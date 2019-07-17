Pad & Quill is launching a pair of new Apple Watch bands today. The new full-grain leather options are receiving some launch day/pre-order price drops and you can use our special discount code to knock an additional 10% off your total. Both options ship free. Head below for the particulars.

First up for P&Q’s new Apple Watch bands is the “history-inspired” Pilot’s Band (42 and 44mm). Regularly $80, it is launching at $69.95 shipped. However, using code PQ16 at checkout will knock your total down to just $62.95 shipped. Features include a full-grain leather top with a soft pigskin interior and rivet reinforcements. You’ll also find the usual P&Q UV-resistant marine-grade stitching as well as matte black and polished nickel hardware. Pad & Quill’s 25 year leather warranty and 30-day money back guarantee is always a nice touch as well. Ships in late August.

We are also getting an updated Lowry Cuff as part of today’s new Apple Watch bands release. The Lowry Cuff Edition Apple Watch Band is regularly $100 but is now up for pre-order at $89.95. Using the code above will drop your total down to $80.95 shipped. Designed for the 42 and 44 mm Apple Watch, this one features the same soft pigskin band interior as well an “unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening” and the heavy duty stitching. The same warranty applies on this model as well but it will start shipping in mid-August.

We also have some notable accessory deals floating around. Nomad’s Prime Day outlet sale is still offering up to 50% off bands, this Apple Watch dock offers Nightstand Mode support at $6 and here’s a 4-in-1 charging dock for $10.

Pilot’s Band for Apple Watch:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in areal combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

