Add voice control to your home’s lighting from $15 per smart switch

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $17.39 Prime shipped when the code MLAO4BUD is used at checkout. Grab a 4-pack for $59.99 shipped with the same code. This is 40% off the normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, the last time we had a single Treatlife dimmer switch on sale, it went for $19. This switch is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant voice services, giving you vocal commands to easily control lighting. Plus, the dimmer function helps to set the mood regardless of what time of day it is. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the switch design to save some cash. This smart plug is just $9 Prime shipped and easily turns your home electronics into voice-controlled devices. This plug not only lets you control lamps for lighting, but also home appliances like coffee makers, curling irons, and more.

Treatlife Smart Switch features:

Neutral Wire is required; Step-by-step instructions will guide you through the wiring process. standard size; screwless snap-on wall plate; no hub required

Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room

Control the light from anywhere using your smartphone, whether you are in your cozy bed, in the office or on vacation

Create schedules (timer or countdown) to automatically turn on and off the light based on everyday routines or to simulate occupancy while you are on vacation to trick potential intruders

