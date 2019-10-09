Dell is offering its UltraSharp 24-inch USB-C 1080p Monitor (U2419HC) with $100 Dell Gift Card for $242.24 shipped. That’s $56 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, beats the lowest historic offer there by $40, and that doesn’t even account for the $100 Dell gift card that comes along with it. Take note that Dell gift cards tend to expire within 30 days, so you’ll want to use it promptly. This thin monitor sports a compact base that is 30% smaller than its predecessor. It also wields USB-C connectivity, offering an easy way to hook up to a MacBook, modern PC, or perhaps an iPad Pro. Those who opt to hook up using this port will enjoy 65W charging thanks to a built-in Power Delivery capability. In addition to USB-C, inputs include DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, and more. Ratings are still rolling in, but Dell monitors are reputable. ICYMI, Cable Matters debuted a triple monitor USB-C hub about a week ago. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

We also spotted the LG 31.5-inch LED 1080p Monitor (32MP58HQP) for $169.99 shipped at Office Depot. Matched at Amazon, but it won’t ship until October 20th. Fetching $229 at Adorama, today’s deal offers a savings of up to $59 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Kick USB-C and the Dell $100 gift card to the curb to reduce today’s spending. HP’s 24-inch Monitor is $110 at Amazon and features a similar resolution and sports both HDMI and VGA inputs. Integrated speakers reduce the amount of space needed on a desk.

Dell UltraSharp 24-inch USB-C Monitor features:

More room to work: with a stylishly thin panel profile (only 6.5mm at its thinnest) and a compact base that’s approximately 30% smaller than its predecessor, you can free up valuable desk space

Impressive screen performance: experience superb screen clarity with full HD (1920×1080) resolution on a 23.8” screen.

Always the best view: See consistent, vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In-plane switching

Height-adjustable stand

