Add Sabrent’s Flexible Mini Tripod to your everyday carry at $9.50 (45% off)

Amazon currently offers the Sabrent Flexible Mini Tripod for $9.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $17, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, is $4.50 under the previous price drop, and the best we’ve seen. Featuring three flexible legs, this tripod can wrap around polls, balance on uneven terrain, and more to help you get the perfect shot every time. Plus, it’s small enough to stow away in your everyday carry for the inevitable situation down the road when a tripod would save the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 10/10 @ 4:1 PM: Amazon is offering GoPro The Tool for $2.20 Prime shipped. This is nearly 50% off its regular going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. With the ability to both tighten GoPro thumbscrews and open bottles, no vacation is complete without GoPro The Tool. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds.

Use your savings from today’s sale towards this well-reviewed smartphone mount and leverage the tripod towards your iPhoneography kit. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 890 customers and can fit a variety of smartphones.

Sabrent Flexible Mini Tripod features:

Every cameraman needs a tripod, especially one as versatile as sabrent’s unbiversal flexible tripod (tp-fltp). the flexible tripod features a removable go Pro tripod mount for fast and secure camera mounting. Rubberized Ring and foot grips provide extra gripping power and stability. And it flexible design enables you to level out go Pro camera on uneven surfaces. Get the shot you want with sabrent’s flexible tripod.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!