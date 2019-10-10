Slash 50% off Samsonite’s MacBook + iPad Pro-stowing Kombi Backpack at $42

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi Backpack with SmartSleeve for $42.23 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $8. This offering is great for those on the hunt for a compact backpack. It’s made with 13-inch laptops in mind, making it a solid choice for several MacBook models and iPad Pro. Several compartments can be found throughout this backpack, allowing you to keep it from becoming a cluttered mess. Rated 4.3/5 stars. If you wield a larger laptop, take a moment to look over the Targus backpack deal we found yesterday.

Give your new backpack an upgraded stain and liquid resistance level with a can of Scotchguard for $10. I always have this stuff around and religiously apply it to new shoes, backpacks, and more. It dries clear and odorless meaning there’s really no downside.

Samsonite Kombi Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details

PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 13.3″ laptop

SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility

BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization

MULTIPLE ZIPPERED quick-stash pockets provide plenty of storage and easy access to items.

