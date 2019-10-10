Slash 50% off Samsonite’s MacBook + iPad Pro-stowing Kombi Backpack at $42

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi Backpack with SmartSleeve for $42.23 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $8. This offering is great for those on the hunt for a compact backpack. It’s made with 13-inch laptops in mind, making it a solid choice for several MacBook models and iPad Pro. Several compartments can be found throughout this backpack, allowing you to keep it from becoming a cluttered mess. Rated 4.3/5 stars. If you wield a larger laptop, take a moment to look over the Targus backpack deal we found yesterday.
Give your new backpack an upgraded stain and liquid resistance level with a can of Scotchguard for $10. I always have this stuff around and religiously apply it to new shoes, backpacks, and more. It dries clear and odorless meaning there’s really no downside.
Samsonite Kombi Backpack features:
- CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details
- PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 13.3″ laptop
- SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility
- BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization
- MULTIPLE ZIPPERED quick-stash pockets provide plenty of storage and easy access to items.
