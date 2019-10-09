Commuters can save $20 on Targus’ Voyager II 17-inch MacBook Backpack at $80

Amazon currently offers the Targus Voyager II Travel 17-inch MacBook Backpack for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $100 these days, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This price is also a match of the second-best discount we’ve seen historically. With a dedicated 17.3-inch laptop sleeve, this backpack will ensure your MacBook stays protected while traveling or out and about. Voyager II is comprised of nylon material for added durability. Plus, a protective hideaway rain cover keeps things dry when running into unexpected rain, and there’s even two side pockets for stowing a water bottle or umbrella. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

A perfect addition to your everyday carry is this highly-rated cable organizer at under $14. It’s the perfect way to keep your bag clutter-free and tame the various cables and charging accessories that journey with you while out and about.

Looking for something a bit more compact? Targus’ Slim Bag still fits any modern MacBook and is on sale for $20 (Save 25%). And if you want to make misplacing your bag a thing of the past, don’t forget that right now you can bundle Tile’s all-new Sticker item finders with an Echo Dot from $60 ($40 off).

Targus Voyager II MacBook Backpack features:

Secure your belongings when traveling in this 17.3-inch Targus Voyager backpack. Durable nylon material protects gear from extreme weather conditions, and the spacious compartments ensure plenty of room for electronic devices and day-to-day essentials. This versatile Targus Voyager backpack has shoulder straps that conform to your body for maximum comfort.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!