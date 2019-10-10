Twelve South leather iPhone cases on sale from $20 at Amazon

- Oct. 10th 2019 7:12 am ET

0

Twelve South via Amazon offers its Relaxed Leather iPhone X/S Case from $19.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $50 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s relaxed leather iPhone cases deliver a “hand finished with custom burnishing that makes each case unique.” Has enough room to carry multiple IDs and credit cards simultaneously. Sports a microfiber interior for added protection. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more case deals from Twelve South.

We also spotted Twelve South iPhone X/S BookBook Leather Case for $34.03 shipped at Amazon, which is down from the usual $50 or more price tag. Another standout is the Twelve South SurfacePad at $23.33 Prime shipped. It typically goes for $50 and other one of the thinnest leather case designs we’ve ever seen.

Twelve South Relaxed Leather iPhone X/S Case features:

  • Genuine leather shell protects iPhone with style
  • Hand finished with custom burnishing makes each case unique
  • Equipped with two convenient pockets to carry an ID and bank card
  • Quilted microfiber interior protects iPhone exterior finish

