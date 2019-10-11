Google Nest Hub returns to $58, wielding both a touchscreen and Assistant

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub in Chalk or Charcoal for $57.99 shipped when coupon code GG10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $72 off what Best Buy is charging and is within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. With Nest Hub, you’ll be able to control your smart home with touch or fire up Assistant vocally. A built-in touchscreen display opens up all sorts of possibilities including the ability to more easily control music playback. For those who plan to put it in the kitchen, it should make cooking a lot simpler with timers and recipes able to be shown on its display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Clear off counter or desk space when picking up this wall mount for $12 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’s designed specifically with Google Nest Hub in mind, ensuring an excellent fit. With several Echo Dots floating around my home, I’ve opted to mount every single one.

If you were unaware, Google recently released Nest Hub Max. This version delivers higher audio quality along with a larger screen. We were quite happy with it in our video review, be sure to check it out to learn more. Also, we’ve found a deal on Google WiFi with Nest Video Doorbell, give it a look if you’re in need of a network upgrade.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Home Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Home Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!