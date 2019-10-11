BuyDig is currently offering the Google WiFi System 802.11ac Router Three-Pack bundled with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $349 shipped when adding both to your cart. Usually purchasing the mesh system and doorbell would run you $488, with today’s offer saving you 28% and beating the lowest we’ve seen prior by about $15. Google’s mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 1.2Gb/s network speeds. The companion app lets you schedule Wi-Fi pausing for your kids, filter content and more. Plus, the included Nest doorbell offers motion alerts and much more. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, Google WiFi carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 6,500 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. More below.

Today’s lead Google deal is about as good as its gets for outfitting your smart home with a mesh Wi-Fi system and video doorbell. You could alternatively grab Tenda Nova’s MW6 Wave 2 802.11ac Routers as well as the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell for a total of $214. While you’ll pocket an extra $135, going this route ditches the more advanced Google WiFi features and higher Nest Hello video resolution.

Those looking for additional ways to bolster their home security are in luck, as we’re seeing some notable deals today. Home Depot is currently taking up to 30% off gear from Ring, Nest, and more. Plus, Ring’s 5-piece Home Security Kit is now $110.

Google WiFi Mesh System features:

Enjoy a consistent connection to the web with this Google WiFi setup deal. The single access point is ideal for use in smaller homes of less than 1,500 square feet, giving you the ability to connect your tablets, laptops or phones. The three pack gives you up to 4,500 square feet of coverage with 1.2Gb/s network speeds. This Google Wi-Fi system provides a reliable signal that can be shared by multiple devices at once.

