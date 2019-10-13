This $6 Apple Watch Dock is wonderfully affordable at 50% off

Orzly Store via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Charging Stand in black for $5.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $12, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Put this minimalistic dock on your nightstand and give your Apple Watch a dedicated home. Its soft silicone material will keep things scratch-free while horizontal orientation delivers Nightstand Mode support and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,100 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a new Apple Watch band. We have a number of top picks for any style in our roundup, making it a great way to make the most of today’s price drop.

Orzly Apple Watch Stand features:

Designed to make charging and displaying your Apple Watch as convenient as possible by acting as a nightstand or desk dock stand that keeps your Apple Watch Charger securely in place and keeps your cable tidy (Charger and Cable not supplied)

Made from a durable TPU material, with a Non-Slip Base, it is sturdy but also lightweight and compact – making it ideal to carry with you on trips or to use in the home or office to keep your watch on display while charging

Available in a variety of colours to match the Apple Watch Sport bands and a warranty on any manufacturer defects

