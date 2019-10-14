elago’s sleek Apple TV mount works three ways, now $16 (Amazon all-time low)

elago via Amazon offers its Apple TV Mount for $16.14 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This Apple TV mount simplifies your setup and makes it easy to keep things organized. It’s compatible with fourth-generation models and features a “scratch-free” silicone build. You can mount Apple TVs three different ways here, either with magnets, screws, or the included strap. So if you are a renter, it’s still easy to use this product. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to good use and pick up some eight-inch cable ties. For just a few dollars, you’ll be able to easily organize your home theater and keep things looking particularly clean. Not to mention there are plenty of other uses to employ as well.

While we’re on the subject of home theaters, be sure to check out our recent review of the new VIZIO HomeKit-enabled line of products.

elago Apple TV Mount features:

Mount your Apple TV on the back of the television monitor to save space and keep it organized. We used up to date 3D modeling techniques to ensure it fits precisely with the Apple TV 4th generation. Made from high-grade silicone to protect your Apple TV and television from scratches and damage. The silicone does not affect the signal strength between the remote and Apple TV. You can hang it anywhere you want with the strap, attach it to the metal surface of a television with powerful magnets in the mount, or screw it to the wall. Mount your Apple TV conveniently and safely the way you want it!

