Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch runs Wear OS + hits Amazon low of $179 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch in a variety of styles for $179 shipped. That’s $116 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Skagen’s Falster smartwatch is a fantastic option for those that either prefer Android or frequently have the desire to switch mobile operating systems. Features like Google Pay, Assistant, and heart rate tracking keep it in line with its competition. A 24-hour battery and swim-proof exterior make it a well-rounded option for many consumers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Snag a Wear OS-equipped smartwatch for significantly less when opting for TicWatch E. It’s priced at $112, and we’ve dubbed it as the ‘best bang for your buck smartwatch’ in our review. Read the full write-up to learn more.

ICYMI, we also found Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch on sale earlier today. Currently $100 off, it’s certainly worth a look with a 46mm screen and 3-day battery life.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay(TM), GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch

