Save $100 on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch at one of its best prices yet

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $199 shipped. Having just dropped from $299, a going rate you’ll still find reflected at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount and is $1 under our previous mention. This price cut comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and is one of the best deals we’ve seen all year. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features three-day battery life. Plus, it can relay notifications from your smartphone, track a variety of fitness-related stats, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,500 shoppers and don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More below.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale and swap out the style on your new wearable. Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier features an interchange band system, meaning you can ditch the included sport style in favor of a metal link, leather and other bands. Options start from under $13 at Amazon.

For other ways to bring a WearOS experience to your wrist Fossil’s stainless steel HR smartwatch is currently on sale for $180 (save $95).

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

Stay in touch, without reaching for your phone, with the smartwatch that’s engineered for adventure. With the Gear S3, you can pay right from your wrist, track your location, and withstand any weather. Rotate the distinctive steel bezel to easily access apps and notifications so you can instantly check texts, updates, and more. Make the Gear S3 your own. Customize your watch face, choosing from thousands of striking colors and designs. Plus easily swap out the standard 22mm band.

