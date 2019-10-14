Add smart RGB lighting to your home for $19.50 Prime shipped with this strip

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dreamcolor 16.4-Foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $19.49 Prime shipped when the code 5TBDOFTR is used at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. With the ability to be controlled through a smartphone app, this light strip delivers many features of Philips Hue at a far lower cost. Plus, since the strip is waterproof, it can be used either inside or outdoors, it’s up to you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A must with this light is a 100 Pack Strip Light Mounting Brackets for $7.50 Prime shipped. While the strip includes adhesive, it’s never that great. With this 100 pack of mounting brackets, you’ll be able to secure the strip anywhere you want with ease.

Don’t forget about TP-Link’s outdoor-rated smart plug, which is down to $30 shipped right now. It sports Alexa and Assistant voice control, which allows you to easily add voice commands to outdoor areas.

For other ways to add smart lighting to your house, check out our guide on how to get the Philips Hue look for under $40.

Govee Dreamcolor RGB LED Strip features:

With built-in high-sensitive microphone, the light can “listen” to music/voice beat and flash with various colors and speed.

With advanced IC technology, this light strip is able to light up multiple colors at the same time to create a rainbow-like effect

This rope light works with a simple and powerful app called “Govee Home”

