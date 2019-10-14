Score TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug at an Amazon low of $30 (33% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $45, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it under $35 and matches the Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s KP400 smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and other platforms. Those looking to bring their smart home tech to the patio or backyard will find this to be a great option. It’s perfect for pairing with outdoor lights for creating a fun place to hang out this fall. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 535 customers. More below.

If you don’t need the water-resistant design, consider picking up the highly-rated TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for under $17 at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the two-in-one design, but this is still a great way to enjoy the same voice control functions as the lead deal for less.

In the market for some Alexa or Assistant-enabled light bulbs? We’re still seeing a notable discount on the Philips Hue three-bulb HomeKit Starter Kit at $51. Or if smart home security is a priority, bundle Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 for $200 ($340 value).

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

