J.Crew Factory’s sale kicks off the start of a new week with 50% off sitewide

J.Crew Factory celebrates its birthday with 50% off sitewide, including clearance. Prices are as marked. Receive complimentary delivery for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up). Fall is a perfect time to update your denim and the men’s Slim-Fit Flex Jeans in Dark Wash are a great option. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale they’re marked down to just $35. These jeans feature a modern fit that is slimming and flattering. It also has a straight hem that can easily be rolled to show off your kicks. Best of all, this style is infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort and mobility. Head below the jump to find even more deals from J.Crew Factory.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, leopard print is a huge trend for fall and the Open Cardigan is a nice option. This cardigan will pair well over dresses for work, t-shirts, sweaters, and more. Plus, it’s currently on sale for just $49 and originally was priced at $98.

Our top picks for women include:

