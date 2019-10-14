SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go offers USB and Lightning for $75 (Reg. $90)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $90 at other retailers like Newegg, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by 20%. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive delivers both Lightning and USB-A connectivity. By including both ports, you’ll be able to easily transfer content between devices, such as pictures, videos, and more. Great for manually handling backups if you’d like to count on another option than iCloud or Dropbox. Offers support for most of Apple’s current-generation devices, save for the latest iPad Pro. Includes a two-year warranty with purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Go with the previous generation model and still nab 256GB worth of storage for a bit less. You’ll miss out on the collapsible design here, but much of the functionality is still the same. Dropping down to the 128GB model reduces the price to $46, which is nearly 40% off today’s featured deal.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:

Easily free up space on your iPhone (iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad with Retina display, iPod 5th Generation and newer; iXpand Drive app and iOS 10.0.2 or higher required.)

Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)

Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)

