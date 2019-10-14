TOMS offers 25% off trending styles from $45 to update your fall shoes

TOMS offers 25% off trending styles with code SAVE25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The men’s Drizzle Grey Suede Carlo Sneaker is a great option for this fall and it’s on sale for $52. To compare, these sneakers were originally priced at $70. I love the leather detailing that this shoe has and its modern gray coloring. It also is versatile to look nice with jeans, khakis, joggers and more. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out J.Crew Factory’s sitewide sale that’s offering up to 50% off outerwear, sweaters, and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!