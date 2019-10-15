Expand your mobile photography capabilities with 50% off this 2-in-1 lens kit

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit for $6.49 Prime shipped when you use the code OJ4KFI4H at checkout. This is a 50% savings over its normal going rate and is right in line with what we normally see it drop to. Whether you’re skipping out on today’s Pixel 4 launch or you gave the iPhone 11 a pass, this is a great way to upgrade your mobile photography game. This kit offers a 15x macro and 0.6x wide-angle lenses, giving you many more capabilities when it comes to capturing mobile pictures. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

A great way to use your savings would be to grab this $6.50 Prime shipped tripod mount that is built to hold your smartphone. While phone cameras are getting better and better, there’s nothing like a good and stable picture. Though you might already have a tripod, this adapter makes mounting your phone super simple.

For other ways to capture wide-angle photos, check out out handy guide that walks you through the best prices to use. While the lenses on sale today are a great starting place for mobile photography, there’s always room to move up to higher quality glass, and we outline exactly how to do that and what we recommend in our guide.

AMIR Phone Lens Kit features:

Manufactured with advanced Lanthanide Optical Glass and Top-grade aluminum construction for enhanced durability

This phone camera lens can help largely expand the field of view and enable you capture the entire family or a whole team member into one picture

With it, you can capture clear photos that are in greater detail at a distance of 1.18-1.57 inches from the target object

This iPhone lens kit made of aluminum alloy and with black layer circled around, adding this upgraded lens kit a much more professional high-end look

