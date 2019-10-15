Apple launches Iconic Duos and Halloween movie sale from $5, more starting at $1

- Oct. 15th 2019 8:58 am ET

0

Apple is back with a new movie sale this week focused on Halloween titles and iconic duos. Deals start at $5 across a wide range of genres with each listing becoming a permanent part of your library. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental and more down below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Iconic duos and Halloween films on sale

Apple’s iconic duos sale has a number of popular films on sale from under $8. You’d typically pay at least $15 and upwards of $20 on most of these films. Here are a few of our top picks:

It’s October and that means the Halloween movie discounts are flying in. Apple typically only drops the prices on these films during the fall, as you’d guess, so now is the time to load up on scary titles. Our favorite deals include:

Other notable deals include

This week’s $1 rental is The Best of Enemies. It typically rents for over $5 at competing services. Stars Taraji P Henson and Sam Rockwell. Rated 4/5 stars.

