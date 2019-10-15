Carve the turkey like a pro: Chefman Electric Knife for $20 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Electric Knife for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60 at both Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is within $0.50 of the all-time low and the best we can find. It is also matching our previous mention and just in time for turkey carving season. Not only will it make short work of all your delicious meats, but also fruit, bread and larger veggies. It includes a carving fork and a storage case alongside the rubberized handle and 1-year warranty. Rated 3.9/5 stars from hundreds at Amazon, More details below.

All things considered, most manual carving knives sell for more than $20 at Amazon. Hamilton Beach’s electric offering goes for the same price as today’s lead deal but you can save slightly more with the Black+Decker 9-inch model. It is currently on sale for $18 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings and has a slightly longer blade than the Chefman model above.

Chefman Electric Knife:

Solve all your carving and slicing needs with this Chefman electric knife. It can carve meat, slice cheese and cut bread with strong, durable 8-inch blades for effortless uniform presentations at the dinner table, and the carving fork keeps meat stable while you slice. A one-touch trigger on this Chefman electric knife ensures simple use.

