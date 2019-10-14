Get cooking this fall with the best instant pot and crock pot cookbooks

Crock pot meals are easy and great ways to cook in the fall. From stews to braises, there are an array of recipes out there. That’s why today we are rounding up the best crock pot cookbooks that teach you new recipes. Plus, each of the new cookbooks in this roundup would make for great Christmas ideas or housewarming gifts. Be sure to head below to find all of our favorites so you can start cooking.

Williams Sonoma One Pot of The Day Cookbook

Looking for a cookbook for new crock pot recipes? Williams Sonoma’s One Pot of the Day Cookbook offers 365 for everyday of the year. Some of the recipes include a simple stir-fry or sauté for a weeknight dinner, a slow-cooked braise or stew for a chilly winter evening, or a make-ahead casserole or baked pasta dish to share with friends. You can find this cookbook on sale for $35.

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook

Comfort food during cool weather is a must-have and The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook by Coco Morante has 75 new recipes for you to try. This cookbook was designed to create meals for anytime of the day and an array of tastes. Some of the most popular recipes in this book include braised pork loin with balsamic vinegar and caramelized onions, buttery cauliflower mashed potatoes, pork adobo, and more. Plus, it’s priced at just $12 and rated 4.2/5 stars with over 550 reviews.

The Instant Pot Bible

Another cookbook that’s a must-have for Instant Pot lovers is the “Instant Pot Bible”by Bruce Weinstein. This cookbook is unique because every one of the 350 recipes gives ingredients and timings for all sizes and models of Instant Pot. Inside the cookbook there are an array of soups for fall, as well as sides for Thanksgiving and much more. It’s priced at $16 and rated 4.2/5 stars with over 200 reviews on Amazon.

The Vegan Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook

For all of the vegan’s out there, the Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook by Heather Nicholds is a great option for you. This cookbook offers an array of healthy plant-based recipes for your family. It also features easy-to-follow instructions and all of them have only 5 main ingredients. Inside you will find soups, stews, pasta, veggies, desserts, and dishes for special occasions. Be sure to pick up this cookbook that’s priced at just $10.

Which crockpot cookbook is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

