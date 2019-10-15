Make a deep fried turkey this year with a $25 Masterbuilt Fryer (Reg. $90)

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering the Masterbuilt Butterball Indoor 14-lb. Analog Electric Fryer in Stainless Steel for $24.95 with free shipping in orders over $39. While there is no available in-store pickup here, with such a deep price drop it is worth a look anyway. This particular model sells for $90 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $50 in years. If you’re looking for that deep fried turkey flavor this year, Masterbuilt has you covered. It can cook 14-pounds worth of turkey and features analog temperature control, an easy-clean oil drain valve, and a chrome-wire cooking basket. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on any turkey-sized fryer right now via Amazon. Even some of the turkey frying kits with no included heating element go for more than today’s offer. Now you could opt for something like this Oster Compact Stainless Deep Fryer for less than today’s featured deal, but you’ll have a hard time getting an entire turkey in there.

We also have Chefman’s electric carving knife on sale for just $20 Prime shipped today. This will be an invaluable tool for dishing up that perfectly deep fried turkey this year.

Masterbuilt Butterball Indoor 14-lb. Electric Fryer:

Fries turkeys up to 14lbs. in the chrome-wire cooking basket with patented drain clip

Analog control with thermostat temperature control

1,650 watt electric heating element heats oil quickly

Cleaning is easy with the convenient oil drain valve

