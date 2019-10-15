Panasonic’s popular LUMIX G7 camera ships with two lenses: $498 (Reg. $700+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Digital Camera with two lenses for $497.99 shipped. You would’ve originally paid $1,000 up until September then it dropped to around $700. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. With 4K video and 16MP stills, the Panasonic LUMIX G7 remains one of the best budget-friendly options on the market today. Amazon’s offer is particularly notable with two lenses, including both 14-42mm and 45-150mm. A built-in OLED viewfinder is another perk alongside the LCD display found on the back. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and grab an AmazonBasics DSLR gadget bag for $22.50. You’ll be able to store your camera, up to three lenses, accessories, and various other must-haves. There’s even room for an iPad mini or other small tablets, making it an easy all-in-one solution while traveling. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Panasonic LUMIX G7 features:

Photo and video – 16 Megapixel micro Four Thirds sensor confidently captures sharp images with a high Dynamic Range.

4K capture: 4K Ultra HD video recording (3840 x 2160) Plus 4K PHOTO pause and save frame that extracts individual high-resolution photos from 4K Ultra HD video.

Intuitive controls: easily control aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials while making white balance and is adjustments on the fly; Assign favorite settings to any of the six function Buttons (six on body, five On menu)

High-resolution viewfinder and LCD display: high-resolution (2, 360k-dot) OLED live view Finder and rear touch-enabled 3-inch tilt/swivel LCD display (1, 040-dot) are clear even in bright sunlight.

