Panasonic’s popular LUMIX G7 camera ships with two lenses: $498 (Reg. $700+)

- Oct. 15th 2019 7:32 am ET

$498
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Digital Camera with two lenses for $497.99 shipped. You would’ve originally paid $1,000 up until September then it dropped to around $700. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. With 4K video and 16MP stills, the Panasonic LUMIX G7 remains one of the best budget-friendly options on the market today. Amazon’s offer is particularly notable with two lenses, including both 14-42mm and 45-150mm. A built-in OLED viewfinder is another perk alongside the LCD display found on the back. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and grab an AmazonBasics DSLR gadget bag for $22.50. You’ll be able to store your camera, up to three lenses, accessories, and various other must-haves. There’s even room for an iPad mini or other small tablets, making it an easy all-in-one solution while traveling. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Panasonic LUMIX G7 features:

  • Photo and video – 16 Megapixel micro Four Thirds sensor confidently captures sharp images with a high Dynamic Range.
  • 4K capture: 4K Ultra HD video recording (3840 x 2160) Plus 4K PHOTO pause and save frame that extracts individual high-resolution photos from 4K Ultra HD video.
  • Intuitive controls: easily control aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials while making white balance and is adjustments on the fly; Assign favorite settings to any of the six function Buttons (six on body, five On menu)
  • High-resolution viewfinder and LCD display: high-resolution (2, 360k-dot) OLED live view Finder and rear touch-enabled 3-inch tilt/swivel LCD display (1, 040-dot) are clear even in bright sunlight.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$498

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Digital Cameras

Digital Cameras
panasonic

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp