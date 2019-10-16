Apple’s iPhone X 256GB is $600, today only (Refurb, Orig. $1,149)

Today only, Woot is offering iPhone X 256GB for $599.99 in various colors. These listings are marked as both “refurbished” and “scratch/dent.” Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. While these units are sure to arrive in not-new condition, Woot does include a 90-day warranty with purchase so you can easily return it if it’s not up to par. The iPhone X originally sold for $1,000 or more and today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked from a reputable seller. Apple charges over $800 in refurbished condition. This model sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. Although new iPhones have arrived in recent months, iPhone X is still a solid buy packed with technology.

Apple’s vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance. With iPhone X, that vision is now a reality. Say hello to the future. The display employs new techniques and technology to precisely follow the curves of the design, all the way to the elegantly rounded corners. The first OLED screen that rises to the standards of iPhone, with accurate, stunning colors, true blacks, high brightness, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio.

