Strap this leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for just $9 (Reg. $15)

Marge Plus via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown for $8.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $13 or more price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked. While Apple is charging significantly more for a first-party Watch band, this alternative comes in at a particularly notable price. It has stellar ratings from nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers and is made from “100% genuine leather.” Includes an 18-month warranty with purchase.

Prefer a sport band? Give this option a try for $6 in various colors instead. It’s a great alternative to the pricier leather band above but still delivers a number of different color options to fit your style.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit your style, check out our roundup of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find a wide-range of bands and straps to fit just about any budget.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

