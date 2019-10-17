Find Oakley, REAN, and more 20% off during Backcountry’s Sunglass Sale

Update your shades for fall during Backcountry’s Sunglass Sale that’s offering 20% off select top brands. Discount is applied at checkout. Find great deals on Oakley, RAEN, Electric, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Silver XL Polarized Sunglasses that are on sale for $130, which is down from its original rate of $173. This style is available in two color options and they’re gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. These sunglasses are also lightweight and said to feature a durable lens. It also has a large side logo that’s stylish. Be sure to head below to score even more deals from Backcountry’s Sunglass Event.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakley Holbrook Polarized Sunglasses $149 (Orig. $196)
- RAEN Wiley Sunglasses $108 (Orig. $135)
- Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses $109 (Orig. $136)
- Oakley Sliver XL Polarized Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $173)
- Oakley Mercenary Prizm Sunglasses $122 (Orig. $153)
and even more deals
Our top picks for women include:
- Oakley Apparition Prizm Sunglasses $122 (Orig. $153)
- RAEN optics Benson 51 Polarized $148 (Orig. $185)
- Oakley Frogskins Mix Prizm Sunglasses $125 (Orig. $156)
- Electric Zombie S Sunglasses $96 (Orig. $120)
- RAEN optics Gilman Sunglasses $105 (Orig. $150)
and even more deals
