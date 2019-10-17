Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone X/S/Max and XR on sale from $20 (Reg. $60)

- Oct. 17th 2019 7:33 am ET

$20
0

Twelve South via Amazon is offering its SurfacePad for iPhone X/S/Max and XR from $19.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is around 50% off the typical price at Amazon and a new all-time low. It also beats our previous mention by $4. You’ll find three color options here for each iPhone model. Most listings are around $25 with the best savings coming on iPhone XS listings. Twelve South’s SurfacePad delivers a “thin, genuine leather jacket”, which wraps your iPhone and provides enough room to carry two credit cards and IDs simultaneously. It even has a built-in stand, so you can easily watch videos or FaceTime. Rated 4+ stars by 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Those looking to save further may want to consider Spigen’s popular Ultra Hybrid Clear Case. Most colors sell for around $12 and deliver an ultra-sleek case for your iPhone. It’s made with a rigid back and flexible bumper while support wireless charging. Great for showing off your iPhone’s color of choice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Twelve South SurfacePad features:

  • Wrap iPhone in a thin, genuine leather jacket
  • Automatically wakes iPhone when opened, puts to sleep when closed
  • Two convenient pockets for ID and Bank Card
  • Watch videos and FaceTime with built-in display stand
  • Securely adheres to back of iPhone leaving no residue when removed

$20

