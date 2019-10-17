Prep for holiday lighting with Woods outdoor timers, cords, more from $4

Amazon offers the Woods 24-hour Dusk to Dawn Outlet with sensor for $6.51 Prime shipped. That’s down from the original $18 price tag and regular $12 going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Woods delivers everything you need here to automate your outdoor lighting setup on a budget. If you don’t want to spend the money, or invest in a smart home, this automated timer is a great way to bring your setup together for less. Includes various settings from dusk to dawn, and two to eight hours, allowing for various lighting automation. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Woods outdoor deals can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

Woods Dusk to Dawn Timer features:

OUTDOOR TIMER OUTLET WITH PHOTOCELL SENSOR DESIGN: this photoelectric timer has a photocell that can sense the amount of light outdoors and automatically switches on/off your lights

MONEY-SAVING OUTDOOR ELECTRICAL OUTLET TIMER: adjust the outlet timer for outdoor use according to your preferences (dusk-down, 2, 4, 6 or 8 hours) and your outdoor or holiday lights will switch on and off on their own, offering time and money savings

USER-FRIENDLY OUTLET OUTDOOR TIMER: simply twist the dial to adjust your settings on the outdoor power outlet timer and the settings will repeat daily

