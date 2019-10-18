This slow cooker hits a new Amazon all-time low at $30 today (Reg. $60)

- Oct. 18th 2019 6:57 am ET

$30
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the COMFEE Slow Cooker for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $60 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers multi-function use, including “12 digital cooking programs that could suit different eating habits including rice, pasta, soup, stew, saute, steamed veggies and a DIY function.” It’s ready for any meal you throw at it this winter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking for a rice cooker only may want to reach for this $20 Proctor Silex option. It’s a 33% discount from the featured offer above. You can cook up to eight cups of rice here, so it should still be able to handle larger gatherings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

COMFEE Multi-Cooker features:

  • Multi-Functional Use. Easy to operate for various delicious food!
  • 20 Cup Ultra Capacity (cooked rice). Serve your family with hearty meal.
  • 24-Hour Delay Timer super convenient for you to save time.
  • Digital Panel & LED Display makes it easy to read and use.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
comfee

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp