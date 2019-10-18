Ninja’s Foodi Cooker can air fry and dehydrate for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the manufacturer refurbished Ninja OP302 Foodi Cooker for $119.99 shipped. Originally $280 or so, it still fetches over $225 at Amazon in new condition with the renewed listings sitting at around $150. Kohl’s charges $240 for this model. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. This pressure cooker also doubles as both an air fryer and a dehydrator. Features include a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot, a 4-quart cook & crisp basket, a stainless steel reversible steam/broil rack, and a 45+ recipe book. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

There aren’t very many appliances out there that can handle all your pressure cooking, air frying, and dehydration needs at this price. The incredibly popular Instant Pot DUO60 goes for $79 and comes with even more pressure cooking modes, but you won’t get the air frying tech here. Although you could score a 3-quart Instant Pot Cooker and a Dash Compact Air Fryer for slightly less than today’s featured deal. Or just opt for today’s $30 Gold Box slow cooker and save even more.

Ninja OP302 Foodi Cooker:

The Ninja foody—the pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

6. 5-Quart Ceramic-Coated pot: nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

4-Quart cook & crisp basket: large-capacity, Ceramic-Coated, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-lb chicken or 3 lbs. of French fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup.

