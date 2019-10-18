VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N1 Pro Mini 1080p Dash Camera on sale for $52.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code NP7TB7F4 at checkout. This is down from its $80 going rate, beats our last mention by $3, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting 1080p video recording and a small form factor, this dash cam belongs on every car’s windshield. Whether you’re hitting the road this winter or just wanting to make sure the crucial moments of an unfortunate accident are recorded, this dash camera gets the job done. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that VANTRUE’s Amazon storefront is offering its N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera on sale for $135.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code V63GXVS6 at checkout. This is down from its $200 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen historically. Sporting dual 1080p capture or singular 1440p recording, this dash camera does it all. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on.

With your savings from this dash camera sale, be sure to grab VANTRUE’s GPS Adapter for $22 Prime shipped. This will add your GPS location to all recordings on your dash camera, which can be super useful when going back and reviewing footage. Regardless of desire, GPS locations will allow you to easily know where a video was taken, which can be useful for insurance claims or just wanting to know where your road trip took you.

Also, neither of these dash cameras come with storage. Use the rest of your savings to grab this $7.50 Prime shipped microSD card at Amazon. The included adapter makes it super simple to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

VANTRUE N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam features:

FHD 1080P Mini Dash Camera with Super Night Vision

24H Parking Monitor & Collision Detection

Seamless Loop Recording & G-sensor

Heat- Resistant & Optional GPS Function

Time lapse & 18-Month Warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!