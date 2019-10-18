Apple AirPrint and color grace Xerox’s Phaser Laser Printer: $80 (Save 45%)

Staples is offering the Xerox Phaser 6022 Color Laser Printer for $79.99 shipped when coupon code 18329 has been applied during checkout. That’s $69 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $10. If you’re uncertain why to pick a laser printer over an inkjet, it’s because toner tends to have a longer shelf-life compared to ink. Additionally, it doesn’t dry up like ink does. This makes it a solid choice for households that go long periods between prints. AirPrint support is onboard, providing native print capabilities on iOS and macOS devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.

If you aren’t itching for a laser printer, consider Canon’s Wireless Inkjet Printer for $50. It too works with AirPrint, making it an affordable option for iOS and macOS users alike. For many other devices, Google Cloud Print support will allow you to print from options so long as they are connected to the internet.

For those looking for a teeny-tiny printer that runs on a battery, have a look at Epson’s recent release. I own its predecessor and absolutely love the ability to print on small things that most of its competitors can’t manage.

Xerox Phaser Color Laser Printer features:

Prints up to 18 ppm color / 18 ppm black-and-white and up to 8.5 x 14 Inches paper

Operating: 340 W, Standby: 45 W, Power save: 10 W. Built-in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity

Up to 30,000 images/month, Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi enhanced image quality

Processor speed :- 525 MHz. Print memory :- 256 MB standard

Paper capacity :- 150 sheets. Paper size :- 3 x 5 Inches to 8.5 x 14 Inches

Includes :- Toner cartridge:(capacity: 500 pages), Power cable, USB cable, Software and documentation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!