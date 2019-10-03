If you’ve ever needed to print a document while on-the-go, you know how hard it can be. Sometimes you just need to find a FedEx or UPS to walk into so you can print a single page. Well, Epson just introduced the “lightest and smallest” color mobile printer, dubbed the WorkForce WF-110. This printer packs a built-in battery and allows you to print over Wi-Fi direct or through a local wireless network.

Epson’s WorkForce WF-110 Wireless Mobile Printer aims to fulfill your on-the-go printing needs

Epson’s latest mobile printer is one that’s built to go with you anywhere your work is. Featuring a built-in lithium-ion battery, you’ll be able to recharge it through either USB or AC, giving you multiple ways to power it. There’s even an external accessory battery that offers great print volume when on-the-go, should you need it.

You can connect to it via 5GHz Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi Direct, making it super simple to turn documents from digital to physical from your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or another computer. It can easily handle printing 4×6 photos or larger documents, giving greater versatility while on the road.

No smearing or drying time

While some printers might leave the ink wet for ages, Epson uses a durable, “instant dry” ink here. This means you won’t have to worry about the page smearing or becoming unreadable after printing, which is great considering how fast-paced many of our lives are.

Voice-activated printing is now available everywhere you go

This printer also packs voice-activated printing, which is a new feature from Epson. Compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri, you can easily tell your printer what to do with nothing but a simple voice command. You can say something simple like “Alexa, tell Epson Printer to print…” or even use it on your iPhone through Siri Shortcuts to make your latest photo into a forever keepsake.

Lightweight and always ready to go

The Epson Workforce WF-110 is lightweight and always ready to roll whenever you are. Weighing in at 3.5 pounds normally, or 4.5 pounds with the external accessory battery, this printer is no heavier than most laptops. Plus, with its small design, it’ll easily fit in any laptop bag or suitcase while traveling, making sure you’re always ready to print.

The built-in battery is perfect for printing while mobile, and when you’re at a desk or coffee shop, just plug it into AC power. The printer knows when to swap back and forth from using its battery to print or using the wall outlet it’s plugged into, making sure you always have enough juice to get the job done.

Epson WorkForce WF-110 Wireless Mobile Printer pricing and availability

The Epson WorkForce WF-110 Wireless Mobile Printer is available at Epson’s own website for $299.99 shipped.

