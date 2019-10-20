Amazon bundles free Echo Dot w/ discounted Ring Doorbells, Alarm systems, more

This morning, Amazon has kicked off a batch of notable deals on Ring video doorbells, security systems, and cameras. Alongside up to 25% off discounts, Amazon is also throwing in a free third generation Echo Dot, further increasing the value. One standout is on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $159 shipped. Typically selling for $199 alone, this bundle saves you $90 overall and is $10 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is also one of the best we’ve seen outside of the Prime Day mention. Centered around a 1080p recording experience, Doorbell 2 monitors your front porch with infrared night vision, as well. Throw in motion alerts and you’ll be notified when packages are dropped off and so much more. Over 10,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

You’ll find the rest of today’s discounted Ring smart home accessories down below, all of which include the Echo Dot. That adds on an extra $50 value, making these price cuts come of the best we’ve seen.

Other notable Ring deals include:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Watch over your home and answer the door from your phone, tablet and PC with next-gen security from Ring Video Doorbell 2. Ring sends you alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!